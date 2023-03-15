Open in App
Harnett County, NC
See more from this location?
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Vigil held in Harnett County to remember Minnesota couple killed during deputy's pursuit

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vB5ig_0lK1S6ZX00

Sarah Pitkin called for justice, accountability, and transparency from the Harnett County Sheriff's Office following the death of Brian and Patricia Finch, a couple from Minnesota, who were in town visiting friends.

The couple was killed March 3rd at this intersection of Highway 210 and Ray Road near Spring Lake when a Harnett County sheriff deputy slammed into their truck while on a vehicle chase of another driver. That driver got away.

The deputy involved was identified at K. Letarte. He was hurt in the crash but has been released from the hospital.

Letarte is on administrative leave while an internal investigation plays out to determine if he followed the Harnett County Sheriff's Office chase protocol.

Pitkin believes he didn't.

"It could have been any of us. It didn't have to happen. They could still be with us," said Pitkin.

She supports families who have been impacted by the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

"All he had to do is slow down for five seconds instead of just looking at a speeding ticket," Pitkin continued

She shared her concerns with a small group of people from Harnett County Tuesday night during a vigil for Brian and Patricia Finch.

Those who attended the vigil, like Junice Scurgill believe the deputy didn't follow protocol and their deaths were preventable.

RELATED | Police pursuit policies under scrutiny after deadly Harnett County crash involving deputy

"My husband is a paramedic. Every police officer, and every paramedic when they come to an intersection, they slowed down until they can safely make it through. From what I have seen on the videos. That officer didn't slow down," said Scurgill.

She owns a shop not too far from where the crash happened on Highway 210 and Ray Road. "So in my opinion, the officer was at fault. And that's sad because he's supposed to protect and serve," Scurgill continued.

ABC11 Eyewitness News reached out to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the lead agency in this crash investigation, to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the wreck, including the speed of the deputy and if there will be charges.

A representative with the state highway patrol said the accident report has not been completed as of March 15th. The investigation is continuing and the requested details should become available in the near future.

But the community is seeking the same answers, including Linda Sundermab who was impacted by the death of Brian and Patricia Finch, people she didn't know.

"To think we sat right here in the same spot, having a nice happy day, and how that could happen to any of us. You're just doing life and it was so unnecessary. There was just no need," said Sunderman.

She joined the calls for accountability for the deputy involved in the crash. "Justice means somebody being held responsible for their actions in what happened. It's just touched us. Breaks my heart."

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it is conducting an internal investigation into the crash involving a deputy that led to death of 2 people.

SEE ALSO | Identities released of two killed in collision with Harnett County deputy during chase

A 65-year-old man, 64-year-old woman were killed after colliding with a Harnett County deputy who was pursuing another vehicle.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Active service member facing murder charge in death of Fort Bragg soldier
Fort Bragg, NC12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Update: 32 Year-Old Man Dies In Early Morning Collision
Erwin, NC7 hours ago
Wake County man charged with rape involving a minor
Wendell, NC3 hours ago
Huge Bear Found Dead Alongside Road Outside of Bladenboro
Bladenboro, NC22 hours ago
Fire severely damages Air Force veteran's Raleigh home
Raleigh, NC11 hours ago
Baby dies after parents take him to Goldsboro hospital, officers investigating, police say
Goldsboro, NC1 day ago
Fayetteville police update 2010 cold case investigation
Fayetteville, NC9 hours ago
32-year-old from Lumberton dead in Dillon County crash, troopers say
Lumberton, NC2 days ago
7-month-old boy dies after taken to Goldsboro hospital, medical staff calls police
Goldsboro, NC1 day ago
Chase, crash after cars stolen from Rocky Mount dealership; NC auto lot thefts rise to 24 cars stolen in just a month
Rocky Mount, NC5 hours ago
Fistfight leads to gunfire at North Carolina Waffle House that was robbed at gunpoint earlier in day, police say
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Increased penalties for people caught speeding at Fort Bragg
Fort Bragg, NC2 days ago
Family, friends raising money for trucker killed on US-70 in Clayton
Clayton, NC1 day ago
Missing teen found dead in Pennsylvania lake
Doylestown, PA2 days ago
Shots fired at Fayetteville Waffle House Friday night
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Man, teen charged in 5 robberies in Wake, Nash counties, sheriff says
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
Wreck on US 421 in Harnett County was coordinated effort to stop a chase suspect, Highway Patrol says
Erwin, NC4 days ago
Fayetteville police seeking help in 2021 unresolved homicide that has already seen multiple people cleared
Fayetteville, NC3 days ago
Officers looking for man connected to ‘incident’ at Walmart, Clinton police say
Clinton, NC2 days ago
Richmond County deputies charge man in assault, robbery
Norman, NC3 days ago
Hillsborough police looking for man in Walmart incident, left in U-Haul
Hillsborough, NC2 days ago
Police arrest impaired driver after collision on N.C. 58
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
Duplin County Sheriff’s Office investigating shootings into homes
Warsaw, NC4 days ago
Arrest made in Raleigh shooting that left man dead, woman injured on New Birch Drive
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
Someone in this car shot at group of juveniles, Durham police say
Durham, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy