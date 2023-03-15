Pimp sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking Indy teen

INDIANAPOLIS — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to sex trafficking a minor in Indianapolis.

Daimon Alexander, 28, met a 17-year-old girl online in 2021, according to court documents.

Alexander met the teenager and her adult friend in person and convinced them to engage in sex acts for financial benefit – making Alexander a pimp, according to court documents.

From at least May 15, 2021, to June 2, 2021, Alexander transported the minor victim back and forth from Fort Wayne to engage in commercial sex in Indianapolis-area hotels on multiple occasions.

Alexander reportedly took sexually explicit photos of the teen and used them as advertising

According to court documents, Alexander collected thousands of dollars by trafficking the minor.

The teen was located safe on June 2 at a hotel near Keystone Crossing in Indianapolis. Alexander was found outside of the minor’s hotel room.

“Trafficking vulnerable minors’ bodies for financial gain is a despicable crime that merits significant punishment,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Pimps like this defendant inflict lasting trauma with utter disregard for the safety or dignity of those they exploit. Our office and our law enforcement partners, including the FBI and IMPD, are fully committed to rescuing survivors from sex trafficking and putting pimps in prison. The sentence imposed today should serve as a warning to would-be traffickers: if you sell minors for sex you will spend many years in federal prison.”

The U.S. District Court sentenced Alexander to 15 years. He is also required to pay $13,000 in restitution to the victims.

He will also be registered as a sex offender.