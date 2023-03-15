Open in App
Whiskey Riff

NASCAR Penalizes Hendrick Motorsports And Kaulig Racing, Suspends Five Crew Chiefs For Next Four Races

By Casey Young,

5 days ago

Brought the hammer down…

NASCAR just announced that all of Hendrick Motorsports’ four Cup Series teams, the No. 5 driven by Kyle Larson, the No. 9 of Josh Berry (subbing for Chase Elliott), No. 24 of William Byron and No. 48 of Alex Bowman, as well as the No. 31 of Justin Haley and the Kaulig team, received L2-level penalties on Wednesday.

Each crew chief was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races, which is quite a hefty price to pay in and of itself, but they were also deducted 100 points per team and driver points, and 10 playoff points.

The crew chiefs fined Cliff Daniels, Alan Gustafson, Rudy Fugle and Blake Harris for Hendrick and Trent Owens for Kaulig.

The points deduction didn’t apply to the #9 car of Chase Elliot, as Josh Berry is typically an Xfinity driver who was filling in for him because of a recent broken leg .

NASCAR said all of this comes as a result of the teams using unapproved parts modifications having to do with the hood louvers last weekend at Phoenix Raceway:

“Sections 14.5.4.2.A, which deals with how the radiator duct is assembled.

The teams were found with unapproved modification of a single-source vendor-supplied part.”

The questionable parts were confiscating before the race and replaced with approved parts, and all four Hendrick cars passed technical inspection before they started on Sunday.

NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, Elton Sawyer, said in a press conference that the penalty falls in line with Next Gen car standards, which first came into play last season:

“We, from time to time, will capture parts, we’ll bring them back. And as we continue to investigate and look at parts and comparing parts, it was obvious to us that these parts had been modified in an area that wasn’t approved.

This is a consistent penalty with what we went through last year with other competitors — the 6, the 34.

So we felt like to keep the garage on a level playing field, the competition level where it needs to be, all the dialogue that went around this car last year working with the owners on what the deterrent model should be, we were put in a position that we did feel like there was no other way but to write a penalty.”

In addition to the aforementioned teams being penalized, the No. 11 of Denny Hamlin was also fined after Denny found himself in hot water for a questionable, yet admittedly purposeful , move to win the United Rentals Work United 500 that ultimately resulted in wrecking competitor Ross Chastain…

I don’t think he helped himself at all by saying he did it on purpose, but Denny’s always gonna tell you exactly what he thinks, that’s for sure:

“$50,000 and lost 25 driver points for violating Sections 4.4 in the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct.”

The Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19th at 3PM EST.

The post NASCAR Penalizes Hendrick Motorsports And Kaulig Racing, Suspends Five Crew Chiefs For Next Four Races first appeared on Whiskey Riff .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin Have Uncomfortable Encounter Moments After Race at Atlanta
Atlanta, GA12 hours ago
Look: NASCAR Announces Plan For Tony Stewart
Concord, NC1 day ago
NASCAR Race Results: Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 19, 2023)
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Denny Hamlin offers to pay NASCAR fine for Josh Williams
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Joey Logano wins with fastest car at Atlanta — but not without clutch last-lap move
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Logano passes Keselowski on last lap, gives Ford Atlanta win
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Neighbors Unhappy After Rapper Rick Ross’ Pet Bison Get Out, Spotted Roaming Freely Around The Neighborhood
Fayetteville, GA9 hours ago
No. 21 NASCAR Chevy Scores Third Xfinity Win This Year At Atlanta 2023: Video
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
NASCAR Truck Series: Who won the Fr8 208 at Atlanta?
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
NASCAR driver parks on Atlanta frontstretch in protest (Video)
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Absolute UNIT Of An Alligator Draws A Crowd In A Florida Neighborhood
Naples, FL6 hours ago
Star Gonzaga Forward Drew Timme Drops F-Bomb On Live TV After Comeback Victory Over TCU
Fort Worth, TX13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy