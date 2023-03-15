Open in App
New York State
Sports Illustrated

Adam Schefter Posts Screenshot of Dismissive Text Aaron Rodgers Sent Him

By Nick Selbe,

5 days ago

The quarterback did not hold back when discussing reports about his future on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’

In his wide-ranging and much-anticipated appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers divulged his plans for the 2023 season: he plans on being a Jet .

The 39-year-old said that he fully intends to join New York , and that he expects the Packers and Jets to eventually work out a trade to make the move official. He also sounded off on reports that had come out recently regarding the Jets signing wide receiver Allen Lazard and having interest in Randall Cobb—both current teammates of Rodgers.

In response to those signings being characterized as part of “demands” that Rodgers made to the Jets as a condition of him joining the team, the four-time MVP bristled at that notion and said he gave a curt response to ESPN’s Adam Schefter when the insider reached out to him about the topic.

“’Lose my number,’” Rodgers said of his message to Schefter. “Nice try.”

Within minutes of Rodgers saying that on the show, Schefter took to Twitter to verify the quarterback’s account.

It’s unclear what part of Schefter’s tweet is most surprising: that he only has four unread text messages; that he uses lowercase for names in his contacts; or that his phone batter remains on low power mode despite being nearly 100% full. Ultimately, while the screenshot confirms the fidelity of Rodgers’ account, it might leave us with more questions than answers.

