Tampa, FL
WFLA

Missing woman, 77, last seen at Tampa Hard Rock Casino

By Athina Morris,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B59bz_0lK1MOJ400

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing in Tampa.

Deputies said Boonsong Rush, 77, was last seen around 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road.

Rush is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

