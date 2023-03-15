Margaret Cho to Host GLAAD Media Awards With Performances by Orville Peck and Fletcher

Margaret Cho will host GLAAD’s 34th annual media awards in Los Angeles.

The awards show, which honors fair, accurate and inclusive LGBTQ media representation, will also feature performances from music nominees Fletcher and Orville Peck. As previously announced, Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope will receive honors.

Cho is a Grammy- and Emmy-nominated performer, activist and entrepreneur whose credits include “The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks” “Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration,” “Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live,” “Fire Island” and the upcoming Disney+ movie “Prom Pact.”

Fletcher is a pop star with hits “Arcade,” “Bitter” and most recently “Becky’s So Hot.” Peck is a country musician and songwriter whose work includes “Dead of Night” and “Roses Are Falling.” Both Fletcher and Peck are nominated for GLAAD’s music artist award, with Anitta, Betty Who, Demi Lovato, Hayley Kiyoko, Honey Dijon, Kim Petras, Muna and Rina Sawayama rounding out the category.

Other special guests at the event will include Gabrielle Union, Billy Eichner and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The GLAAD Media Awards take place March 30 at the Beverly Hilton. The ceremony will stream on Hulu beginning April 12.

In other event news, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) announced its inaugural New York event, where designer Zac Posen and Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette will be honored. As a long-term ambassador for ETAF, Posen said in a statement, “I am deeply honored to be the recipient of the Legacy award from the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. We are all so grateful for Elizabeth and her family’s ongoing commitment so that continued research, programs and awareness to end the AIDS epidemic will continue just as Elizabeth wished.”

Macy’s is a co-sponsor of the event, with presenting sponsor Gilead Sciences.

“Elizabeth Taylor and Macy’s have a long history of partnership in the fight against HIV and AIDS. Elizabeth Taylor was founding chair of Macy’s Passport, which began in the 1980s and continued for 30 years. The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation is grateful to Jeff Gennette for his leadership in the fight against AIDS, and to Macy’s for their longtime support,” said ETAF president Barbara Berkowitz.

The event will take place on April 20 at the Modern.

