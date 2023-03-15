Wednesday morning shooting in Seneth Ward, leaves man wounded

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Seventh Ward early Wednesday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD reported the shooting happened just before 3:20 a.m. at the corner of North Galvez and Allen St. where the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to the hospital but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.