Christina Ricci Soars in 6-Inch Heels at Her ‘DuJour’ Spring 2023 Cover Party

Christina Ricci brought sky-high style to New York City while celebrating her spring 2023 cover for “DuJou” magazine this week.

Ricci hit the red carpet at Lavo for the occasion on Tuesday night, wearing a dark outfit with a vibrant twist. The “Wednesday” actress ‘ ensemble for the occasion featured black trousers and a matching turtleneck sweater. Both pieces were layered beneath a light green shearling-textured collared jacket, which Ricci chicly accessorized with bejeweled gold post earrings and a green reptilian clutch.

When it came to footwear, Ricci completed her outfit with a soaring set of platform pumps . The “Monstrous” actress’ glossy black patent leather style was topped with thin ankle straps and sharply pointed toes, streamlined by thick platform soles. Tall block heels totaling at least 6 inches in height completed the pair with a slick finish, providing Ricci with a towering height boost for the occasion.

The moment followed Ricci’s appearance on “The View” on Monday, where she wore a white top and ribbed skirt beneath a maroon leather trench coat and sharp white pointed-toe pumps.

Ricci regularly wears sharp heels. The “Addams Family” star can often be seen in pointed-toe and platform pumps on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Valentino, Marc Jacobs , Tamara Mellon and Roger Vivier. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Vans, New Balance and Converse sneakers, as well as flat-soled sandals.

