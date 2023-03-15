Emma Stone Slips Into Lace-Up Boots for ‘Problemista’ Premiere With Patou Slit Skirt at SXSW 2023

Emma Stone made a chic entrance at South by Southwest this week for the premiere of “Problemista.” The upcoming comedy film, which stars Tilda Swinton, Julio Torres, RZA and James Scully, was produced by Stone and husband Dave McCary’s production company Fruit Tree.

At the “Problemista” premiere at Paramount Theatre in Austin, Stone quickly arrived in a gray Patou outfit. Hailing from the French brand’s fall 2023 collection , her ensemble featured a collared button-up jacket and matching knee-length skirt with a wraparound waist and thigh-high slit. Both pieces were covered in the brand’s white interconnected “P” logo, creating a matching set.

Stone minimally accessorized her outfit with a thin gold necklace and black leather shoulder bag, allowing its prints to take center stage.

Though Stone’s footwear couldn’t be fully seen, she did finish her outfit with heeled leather boots — also from Patou’s fall 2023 show, staying true to the brand’s original runway look. The smooth style featured monochrome black uppers with lightly rounded toes, long tongues and lace-up fronts, creating a sleek silhouette. Thin stiletto heels totaling up to 4 inches in height finished the set with a sharp height boost, as well as a neutral complement to Stone’s printed attire.

Stone’s SXSW arrival followed her latest outing at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. During the occasion, the “La La Land” actress attended Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show, wearing a blue and red-striped suit with pointed black-and-white pumps.

South by Southwest (SXSW) previews and celebrates new developments in technology, film, music, and more fields. Held annually in Austin, Texas, this year’s event takes place from March 10-19. The event includes panels and festivals for music, film, and television, including Variety’s Intelligence Platform and musical performances at Billboard Presents The Stage and the Dr. Martens Stage .

