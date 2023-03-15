Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
Footwear News

Emma Stone Slips Into Lace-Up Boots for ‘Problemista’ Premiere With Patou Slit Skirt at SXSW 2023

By Aaron Royce,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNVEU_0lK1JblS00

Emma Stone made a chic entrance at South by Southwest this week for the premiere of “Problemista.” The upcoming comedy film, which stars Tilda Swinton, Julio Torres, RZA and James Scully, was produced by Stone and husband Dave McCary’s production company Fruit Tree.

Wolverine and 'Halo' Are Back With Four Boots Inspired By the Iconic Gaming Franchise

At the “Problemista” premiere at Paramount Theatre in Austin, Stone quickly arrived in a gray Patou outfit. Hailing from the French brand’s fall 2023 collection , her ensemble featured a collared button-up jacket and matching knee-length skirt with a wraparound waist and thigh-high slit. Both pieces were covered in the brand’s white interconnected “P” logo, creating a matching set.

Stone minimally accessorized her outfit with a thin gold necklace and black leather shoulder bag, allowing its prints to take center stage.

Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Gates Blossoms in Floral Dress & Leather Boots for Reformation's Blog Series

Though Stone’s footwear couldn’t be fully seen, she did finish her outfit with heeled leather boots — also from Patou’s fall 2023 show, staying true to the brand’s original runway look. The smooth style featured monochrome black uppers with lightly rounded toes, long tongues and lace-up fronts, creating a sleek silhouette. Thin stiletto heels totaling up to 4 inches in height finished the set with a sharp height boost, as well as a neutral complement to Stone’s printed attire.

Stone’s SXSW arrival followed her latest outing at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. During the occasion, the “La La Land” actress attended Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show, wearing a blue and red-striped suit with pointed black-and-white pumps.

South by Southwest (SXSW) previews and celebrates new developments in technology, film, music, and more fields. Held annually in Austin, Texas, this year’s event takes place from March 10-19. The event includes panels and festivals for music, film, and television, including Variety’s Intelligence Platform and musical performances at Billboard Presents The Stage and the Dr. Martens Stage .

PHOTOS: Discover Emma Stone’s top red carpet moments over the years in the gallery.

Avril Lavigne Serves Punk Rock Glamour in Leather Trench Coat & Over-The-Knee Platform Boots at Juno Awards 2023

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kristen Stewart Wore See-Through Chanel Shorts to a Pre-Oscars Party
Beverly Hills, CA8 days ago
Eiza González Embraces Romantic Style With Dainty White Dress at ‘Extrapolations’ Los Angeles Premiere
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Lori Harvey Shimmers in Blue Metallic Dress & Saint Laurent Snakeskin Sandals at Hennessy XO x Kim Jones Dinner Party
New York City, NY9 days ago
Pedro Pascal Shows Support to Sister Javiera Pascal at Oscars Red Carpet 2023 in Zegna Suit & Dress Shoes
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Helen Mirren Embraces Romantic Style in Lacy Black Dress & Buckled Heels at ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Los Angeles Premiere
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Rihanna Put Her Pregnant Figure on Display in a Crop Top and Low-Rise Jeans for a Casual Day Date
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Keira Knightley Adds Punk Touch to Classic Skirt Suit With Studded Pumps While Promoting ‘Boston Strangler’
New York City, NY5 days ago
Kristin Davis Blooms in Rose-Printed Skirt Suit & Cherry Peep-Toe Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
New York City, NY5 days ago
Antonio Banderas’ Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel Pops in Dramatic Pink Cape & Strappy Sandals at Oscars Red Carpet 2023
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Gigi Hadid Goes Red-Hot in Zac Posen Dress & Satin Pumps at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023
Beverly Hills, CA7 days ago
Harvey Guillén Brings Drama to Oscars in Christian Siriano Tuxedo Gown & Louboutins for Red Carpet 2023
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Melissa McCarthy Goes Shopping in Pink & Black Plaid Coat With Chunky White Sneakers for ‘Bernard and the Genie’ Filming
New York City, NY5 days ago
Lily Allen Goes Classic in Chanel Minidress & Platform Pumps at Planned Parenthood Gala 2023
New York City, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy