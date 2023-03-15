Christina Hendricks Just Got Engaged — Meet Her Fiancé

Christina Hendricks and her boyfriend George Bianchini just shared the story of their adorable mutual proposal. Hendricks shared the good news on Instagram on Friday, then gave more details in a statement to Vanity Fair this week. Now many fans are looking to get to know Bianchi and how this romance blossomed.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," Hendricks wrote on Instagram. She then told reporters: "we knew we were in love and that we wanted to be together forever so we decided to take the pressure off one person to propose and take turns proposing to each other. It's twice as romantic." Hendricks is a Hollywood icon for her roles on shows like Mad Men, Ginger & Rosa and The Neon Demon , among others. Bianchini, however, is a talent behind the camera.

Hendricks was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend, known for roles in Daria, Super Troopers and, more recently, Madam Secretary . They married in 2009 and then announced their separation in 2019. Their divorce went quickly, and in 2021 Hendricks revealed to fans that she was dating Bianchini.

Bianchini is a camera operator and a crew member typically working in the electrical department on Hollywood productions. His list of credits on IMDb begins overlapping with Hendricks' in 2018 on Good Girls, where he shot 10 episodes. Bianchini's other credits include Wet Hot American Summer, The Nanny Diaries, Entourage, The Young Pope and The Time Traveller's Wife.

Bianchini's Instagram account is private but Hendricks has shown him off plenty of times on Instagram for fans interested in getting a look for themselves. The two were first seen together in November of 2021 at an art exhibit in Savannah, Georgia, according to Vanity Fair . They perused the work of Christian Siriano together at the Savannah College of Art and Design's Museum of Art - a distant date from their homes in Los Angeles, California.

There's no telling when these two will follow through on their new proposal, especially since Hendricks has some big projects on the docket. She has a prominent role in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama The Buccaneers , which is about young American girls seeking wealthy English husbands during a "debutante season" in the 1870s.

She is also on the cast of the Netflix original series Agent Elvis, which premieres this weekend. The animated show is about Elvis Presley (Matthew McConaughey) working as a secret agent for the U.S. government. Like most of the other A-list stars, Hendricks' role in the show has not been announced yet. For now, fans are still congratulating her on her engagement on Instagram.