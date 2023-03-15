Prominent Greenville restaurant could be forced to change locations

Questions surround the future of a prominent Upstate restaurant. Since opening its doors in 2004, Smoke On The Water has been located in Downtown Greenville. However, property values in that part of the city are rising significantly, causing future rent costs to likely do the same.

Owner Mike Shuler says that could cause the establishment to relocate when their current lease expires at the end of next year. Shuler posted on social media that he has no desire to relocate and is hoping to stay in the original location.

However, the West End Building that houses the eatery is under new ownership and the space is being marketed, as values in the West End rise. The elevated values there coincide with a concerted effort for continued growth in the West End.

Shuler says, his place will stay open under normal operations for the time being.