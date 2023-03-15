Open in App
News Channel 34

William Jane cannabis dispensary set to open in Ithaca

By Pat Giblin,

5 days ago

ITHACA, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Central New York’s first legal weed dispensary is set to open its doors tomorrow in Ithaca.

The store, owned by Binghamton businessman William Durham, is located at 119-121 East State Street.

First public purchases can be made at 4:20 p.m., following a short press conference.

Durham was awarded a retail cannabis license by the Office of Cannabis Management late last year

He won his license on the strength of having operated successful businesses in the past and having a prior conviction for marijuana possession.

Durham said, “I’m excited to be one of the first cannabis businesses opening in upstate New York. I never imagined I’d be able to start a business like this, and I’m grateful to New York State for creating this opportunity to grow a business here. This is a blessing that will help me create opportunities for others in the future.”

William Jane will begin functioning as a “pop-up” shop for a few months while final store renovations are taking place.

