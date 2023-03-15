William Jane cannabis dispensary set to open in Ithaca

ITHACA, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Central New York’s first legal weed dispensary is set to open its doors tomorrow in Ithaca.
The store, owned by Binghamton businessman William Durham, is located at 119-121 East State Street.
First public purchases can be made at 4:20 p.m., following a short press conference.
Durham was awarded a retail cannabis license by the Office of Cannabis Management late last year
He won his license on the strength of having operated successful businesses in the past and having a prior conviction for marijuana possession.
Durham said, “I’m excited to be one of the first cannabis businesses opening in upstate New York. I never imagined I’d be able to start a business like this, and I’m grateful to New York State for creating this opportunity to grow a business here. This is a blessing that will help me create opportunities for others in the future.”
William Jane will begin functioning as a “pop-up” shop for a few months while final store renovations are taking place. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0