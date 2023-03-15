Open in App
Imperial County, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Desert Sun

Lithium Valley: $1.4 billion deal is next step toward power plants at Salton Sea

By Janet Wilson, Palm Springs Desert Sun,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSQsb_0lK1EDsl00

Two companies have inked a $1.4 billion agreement to build up to six geothermal power facilities around the Salton Sea in Imperial County.

Under the deal signed Wednesday, Controlled Thermal Resources will hire Fuji Electric Corp. of America to finish construction of its first plant. Fuji also will provide parts for — and possibly build — five more. Combined, they could produce 330 megawatts of steam power and enough lithium for millions of electric-car batteries.

CTR declined to disclose whether it has obtained funding for all or part of the ambitious, five-year construction package at its Hell's Kitchen project site. CTR is one of three companies seeking backing to perfect lithium extraction technology and ramp up geothermal and lithium production in so-called Lithium Valley.

Among the highlights of the memorandum of understanding CTR signed Wednesday in Tokyo with Fuji Electric Corp. of America:

  • The facilities would pump boiling brine from deep beneath the Salton Sea and convert it into up to 330 megawatts of steam power annually.
  • CTR expects to produce an estimated 150,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide, using part of the power to convert raw lithium salts in the geothermal brine to a marketable product widely used in electric vehicles, battery storage and cell phones.
  • The commercial-scale lithium could be used in around 2.5 million EV batteries for standard-sized passenger cars, saving up to 1 billion gallons of gasoline and reducing vehicle tailpipe emissions by 11.5 million metric tons yearly, CTR says.
  • CTR anticipates completion of its Stage 1 geothermal facility and the commencement of 25,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide production in late 2024.

"Today marks the beginning of a clean energy evolution. Building these power facilities will support sustainable lithium production, satisfy our clients' increasing lithium requirements, and encourage the battery supply chain industries to join us in California,” CTR's Chief Executive Officer Rod Colwell said in a prepared statement.

Fuji Electric will handle equipment, procurement and construction for the the new plants. Since its first geothermal turbine delivery in Japan in 1960, Fuji Electric has expanded to five continents. The Hell's Kitchen projects will utilize steam turbine generators and transformers made by the company.

“These projects with CTR will take Fuji into an exciting new phase of renewable power generation in California," Muneo Sato, president and CEO of Fuji Electric Corp. of America, said in a statement.

At the signing ceremony in Tokyo, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis applauded the companies’ plans: “Today’s announcement further solidifies California’s position as a global climate and economic leader and is a huge step towards a clean energy future and global decarbonization."

Janet Wilson is senior environment reporter for The Desert Sun. She can be reached at jwilson@gannett.com or on Twitter @janetwilson66

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
LA-to-Las Vegas high-speed rail developer agrees to deal with building trades
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Here's when, where California's next atmospheric river will hit hardest
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Guaranteed Income Pilot Program: $500 Monthly Payments Kick Off in California
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New evacuations as storm brings California flood threat
Alpaugh, CA1 day ago
How the upcoming atmospheric river in California will impact the Bay Area
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Widespread Strong to Damaging Winds Across All of Southern California for Tuesday March 21, 2023 With Mini Bomb Cyclone
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
A Huge Delay in California Was Caused By a Crash of Two Semi Trucks
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Super Long Range Weather Watch: California to Receive Over Five More Storms Before the Season Ends
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Winter Storm Watch Issued for The San Bernardino and Los Angeles Mountains Above 5,000 Feet Tuesday through Wednesday
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Another Strong Storm System Associated with an Atmospheric River Will Hit Southern California Starting Tuesday
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
First Transit employees take part in rally Friday morning
El Centro, CA3 days ago
12th atmospheric river approaches California
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Here’s the next Dump Day event in the San Diego area
San Diego, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy