The Standard-Times

New Bedford man charged with assault with intent to kill after Fairhaven Walmart fight

By The Standard-Times,

5 days ago

FAIRHAVEN - A 22-year-old New Bedford man was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill following a fight at the Fairhaven Walmart Tuesday night.

Fairhaven Police Lt. Kevin Kobza said police were called to the Walmart, 42 Fairhaven Commons Way, shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the report of a fight.

Police said that one of the individuals involved in the altercation was Brandin Gonsalves, 22, of New Bedford, who allegedly produced a firearm and struck another individual with the weapon.

The altercation was reported to have taken place in the lobby of the store, and police located three unspent 9 mm rounds of ammunition. A 9 mm magazine loaded with additional rounds of ammunition was also recovered near the scene. Gonsalves does not possess a license to carry in Massachusetts.

Police called to the scene:Antique gun allegedly brandished during argument on New Bedford waterfront

The victim who was allegedly struck was transported to an area hospital where they were treated and released, police said.

At this time, police are unable to confirm that any rounds were fired, and the incident remains under investigation, police said.

Gonsalves was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and assault with intent to kill.

Sentenced:Two New Bedford drug traffickers sent to prison in unrelated fentanyl, cocaine cases

He is being held without bail following arraignment in New Bedford District Court Wednesday. A detention hearing will be held March 21.

Fairhaven Police were assisted at the scene by State Police and Bristol County Sheriff's Office K-9 units.

