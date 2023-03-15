Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Priscilla Utter, Ava Friedling

Bearcats: Priscilla Utter and Ava Friedling

Sport: Beach Volleyball

Years: Sophomore

Coach’s comment: Bearcat Beach Volleyball is proud to announce our team of the week! Priscilla Utter and Ava Friedling killed it in their match against Morro Bay on March 8th. Winning in two sets with scores of 21-14 and 22-20, they showed the Bearcat name proud with hard-driven kills, multiple service aces, as well as a strong strategic ball placement game. We are very excited to see what these two sophomores have to show us in the coming years! – Coach Vickie Werling

Casey Clements

Bearcat: Casey Clements

Sport: Stunt

Years: Senior

Coach’s comment: Casey is an outstanding senior that has been on the Varsity Stunt team for 4 years. She puts so much effort and dedication into our team and practices. Casey is an incredible asset to our team and our amazing Jumps and Tumbling Captain this year. – Coach Vanessa Espinoza

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO county with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

KD Capital Mortgage Corp. is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. We understand that every borrower’s situation is different, and make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward. We are with you every step of the way. As a broker, we work with multiple investors so we can shop for the best rate, terms, and service. 1305 Vine St. Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.kdcapmtg.com, (805) 550-8632.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle, Country Waste and Recycle, and Paso Robles Roll-Off and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.