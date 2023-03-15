Open in App
Report: Raiders called about Packers QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason

By Marcus Mosher,

5 days ago
Our long national nightmare is almost over. Appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers revealed that his intention is to play for the New York Jets. However, there were other teams that had an interest in acquiring Rodgers this off-season.

That list included the Las Vegas Raiders, who reportedly called the Packers about a potential trade for the three-time MVP this offseason. But after no success in the trade talks, the Raiders shifted their attention elsewhere.

It’s probably a good thing the Raiders didn’t land Rodgers. While he certainly would have been an upgrade over both Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo, it likely wouldn’t have been enough for the Raiders to win the division or compete in the AFC.

The signing of Garoppolo came at a very cheap cost and it allowed the Raiders to hold onto all of their draft picks. Now, they can properly rebuild the roster without behind held hostage to all of the demands of Aaron Rodgers.

