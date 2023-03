(SportsRadio 610) - It's well understood the Texans need an upgrade at center after the abrupt departure last year of Justin Britt, who later retired this offseason.

The Texans re-signed Scott Quessenberry, who filled in for Britt last season. But the expectation is still for Houston to add at least one more player at this position, whether in free agency, the draft, or both.

On Payne & Pendergast, Seth and Sean discuss the Texans continuing need for a center and the dwindling free agent market.