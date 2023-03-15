Open in App
Lufkin, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Pickup truck reported stolen from Lufkin apartment complex

By Sharon Raissi,

5 days ago

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – Lufkin law enforcement are looking for information about a truck that was reportedly stolen early Wednesday morning.

Photo of tire, courtesy of LPD.

Lufkin Police said a silver 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was stolen from Crown Forest Apartments at 4106 College Drive around 5:30 a.m.

The truck is described as having a 6-inch lift with wide, 22″ copper-colored wheels and a loud exhaust. The Texas license plate is JSJ4251.

Anyone who sees the pickup or has information on the crime is asked to call LPD at 936-633-0356.

