Pickup truck reported stolen from Lufkin apartment complex

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – Lufkin law enforcement are looking for information about a truck that was reportedly stolen early Wednesday morning.

Photo of tire, courtesy of LPD.

Lufkin Police said a silver 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was stolen from Crown Forest Apartments at 4106 College Drive around 5:30 a.m.

The truck is described as having a 6-inch lift with wide, 22″ copper-colored wheels and a loud exhaust. The Texas license plate is JSJ4251.

Anyone who sees the pickup or has information on the crime is asked to call LPD at 936-633-0356.



Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.