Ajiaco Colombiano Recipe: A Colombian Chicken and Potato Soup

Ajiaco is a Colombian chicken and potato soup that doesn’t require much time or effort to make—it’s perfect for a weeknight dinner.

The traditional recipe uses three kinds of potatoes: red, white and sweet, along with shredded chicken breast. You can also add corn and guascas (Colombian ground coriander) to the broth, which gives it an earthy flavor. To finish this dish off, make sure you add capers and cream!

This recipe is one of our favorites because it makes you feel like home.

Ajiaco Colombiano (Colombian Chicken and Potato Soup)

Ingredients

3 chicken breast skin removed

12 cups water

3 ears fresh corn cut into 2 pieces

Salt and pepper to taste

2 chicken bouillon cubes

3 scallions

2 garlic cloves minced

3 tablespoon chopped cilantro

2 cups papa criolla Andean Potato

3 medium white potatoes peeled and sliced

3 medium red potatoes peeled and sliced

1/3 cup guascas

1 cup heavy cream for serving

1 cup capers for serving

Instructions

In a large pot, place the chicken, corn, chicken bouillon, cilantro, scallions, garlic, salt and pepper. Add the water and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and cook for about 30 to 35 minutes, until chicken is cooked and tender. Remove the chicken and set aside.

Continue cooking the corn for about 15 more minutes. Discard green onion and add red potatoes, white potatoes, and the guascas. Cook for 15 more minutes.

Uncover and add the frozen papa criolla and simmer for 15 minutes, season with salt and pepper.

Cut the chicken meat into small pieces and return to the pot. Serve the Ajiaco hot with capers and heavy cream on the side.

Notes

A classic Ajiaco recipe, with different kinds of potatoes, shredded chicken, corn, guascas and served with capers and cream. Course Soup Prep Time 20 minutes Cook Time 55 minutes Total Time 1 hour 15 minutes Servings 6 servingsRecipe Courtesy of MyColumbianRecipes.com

