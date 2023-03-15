Aaron Rodgers told Adam Schefter to ‘lose my number’ after Jets ‘wish list’ claim

Aaron Rodgers was not thrilled about the reporting surrounding his trade saga.

Rodgers, who revealed Wednesday he intends to play for the Jets , denied that he gave the Jets a “wish list” of players that he wanted the team to sign — and had some harsh words to ESPN insider Adam Schefter in the process.

“Ask Schefter what I texted him when he somehow got my number,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show,” when asked if the wish list rumors were true. “Lose my number. Nice try.”

Schefter, for his part, confirmed the quote, posting a screengrab of Rodgers’ text to him.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini — the reporter who broke the “news” that the 39-year-old Rodgers asked the Jets to sign Odell Beckham, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Allen Lazard (whom the team did agree to a deal with) – got an even harsher rebuke.

“I didn’t even respond to Dianna Russini, I think [that’s what] her name is,” Rodgers said, adding he’d tell her the same thing he told Schefter.

Rodgers was adamant that he never had a list of demands the Jets had to meet in order for him to approve a trade.

“I’m sure there are people who have their sources. But from what I’ve seen, it’s like I had a sheet of paper when I met with the Jets and I said, sign these people.’ That’s not the reality, it’s so ridiculous. It’s so stupid to think I would do that, number 1,” Rodgers said.

“Now, did they ask me about certain guys I played with over the years? Of course. Did I talk glowingly about teammates that I love? Yeah, why wouldn’t you? Do I love those guys on the list? Of course. Did I make demands about certain people? People want these things to be so true.”

Rodgers confirmed that he did talk up Lazard, whom the Jets gave a four-year, $44 million pact on Tuesday, calling him a “f–king great dude.”

While Rodgers has clearly signed off on a trade to the Jets, the trade has yet to be finalized, with each side trying to determine compensation.

Still, it’s all but official that Rodgers will take the field for the Jets in September – and Jordan Love will do the same for the Packers.