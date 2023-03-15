Rare behind-the-scenes ‘Indiana Jones’ photos of Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reveal emotional bond
By Johnny Oleksinski,
5 days ago
When Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan hugged Harrison Ford at the Academy Awards after Quan’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won Best Picture, it was more than just a celebration of one movie’s victory.
The teary embrace was an emotional reunion with Ford , Quan’s co-star in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” — and the origin of that friendship can be seen in newly released photos, shot by Eva Sereny, as they hung out while filming.
“Temple of Doom,” in which Quan played Indy’s chatty kid sidekick Short Round, was his first film as an actor. He was just 12, and superstar Ford was 40.
“When he opened that envelope and read the title, it made our win for Best Picture even more special,” Quan told Variety of the moment Ford announced the big Oscars winner. “And when I ran up onstage, I pointed at him and he pointed back at me and I gave him a hug.”
“I just couldn’t help myself,” Quan said. “I just want to shower this man with all my love. I gave Harrison Ford a big kiss on the cheek.”
“Everything Everywhere” marked the first major role in 20 years for the actor, now 51, and after he left the stage with his Best Supporting Actor Oscar , his “Temple of Doom” director, Steven Spielberg, congratulated him.
