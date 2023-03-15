Rare behind-the-scenes ‘Indiana Jones’ photos of Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reveal emotional bond

When Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan hugged Harrison Ford at the Academy Awards after Quan’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won Best Picture, it was more than just a celebration of one movie’s victory.

The teary embrace was an emotional reunion with Ford , Quan’s co-star in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” — and the origin of that friendship can be seen in newly released photos, shot by Eva Sereny, as they hung out while filming.

“Temple of Doom,” in which Quan played Indy’s chatty kid sidekick Short Round, was his first film as an actor. He was just 12, and superstar Ford was 40.

“When he opened that envelope and read the title, it made our win for Best Picture even more special,” Quan told Variety of the moment Ford announced the big Oscars winner. “And when I ran up onstage, I pointed at him and he pointed back at me and I gave him a hug.”

“I just couldn’t help myself,” Quan said. “I just want to shower this man with all my love. I gave Harrison Ford a big kiss on the cheek.”

While Quan made several films in the 1980s and ’90s — including “The Goonies” and “Encino Man” — he had trouble finding work in Hollywood after his early success.

After “Doom,” Quan starred in “The Goonies” and “Encino Man,” among other films, but “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was his first major role in 20 years. Eva Sereny / Iconic Images

Quan played Short Round, Indiana Jones’ precocious sidekick, who stumbles on a freaky cult hidden inside a palace. Eva Sereny / Iconic Images

38 years after starring in “Temple of Doom,” Quan won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Eva Sereny / Iconic Images

“Everything Everywhere” marked the first major role in 20 years for the actor, now 51, and after he left the stage with his Best Supporting Actor Oscar , his “Temple of Doom” director, Steven Spielberg, congratulated him.

“After I won, I went up to Steven, Steven Spielberg … who gave me my first opportunity,” he told “Good Morning America.”

“And then he gave me a big hug and he says, ‘Ke, you are now an Academy Award-winning actor.'”

But before that, he was Short Round, palling around with Ford and actress Kate Capshaw, now Spielberg’s wife, on an adventure of a lifetime.

Quan embraced Best Picture presenter Ford after he announced “Everything Everywhere All at Once” had won. REUTERS

“Temple of Doom” was the second film in the hugely popular “Indiana Jones” franchise, but it was the first film ever for young Quan. Eva Sereny / Iconic Images

Photographer Sereny, who was hired to document the behind-the-scenes goings-on during filming of the first three “Indiana Jones” films, captured many magical moments between the two stars.

Shot in Sri Lanka, Sereny’s intimate portraits show Ford and young Ke embracing, horsing around and riding elephants.

“Of course, working on a Spielberg movie is something very special,” wrote Sereny, who died in 2021, in her book “Through Her Lens: The Stories Behind the Photography of Eva Sereny.”

“Just seeing Steven direct is fascinating. He has every shot completely worked out and under control.”

Ford also stars in the fifth “Indiana Jones” film, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” out June 30. Eva Sereny / Iconic Images

The pair had a close connection on set in Sri Lanka. Eva Sereny / Iconic Images

Actress Kate Capshaw also horsed around with Ford and young Ke on set. Eva Sereny / Iconic Images

Ford will star in the fifth “Indiana Jones” film, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” out June 30.

Quan will not be in the latest installment, though he was “secretly hoping” he would.

“But honestly, Steven has given me so much — not one movie, but two movies,” Quan told Variety.

“And they were the first ones to put an Asian face in a big Hollywood movie.”