Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC 2024 target named North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year

By Alec Lasley,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f96nP_0lK19LVn00

One key 2024 target for the UNC basketball program received a great honor on Wednesday morning, being named North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

2024 five-star forward Jarin Stevenson of Seaforth High School was named the winner after averaging 21.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game this season. He shot 60.1% from the floor and averaged 3.7 blocks a game. He also had two triple-doubles.

Seaforth went 18-9 and lost in the second round of the state playoffs.

Stevenson has been a major target for the Tar Heels, especially since Hubert Davis took over as head coach. The five-star prospect holds offers from North Carolina, Georgetown, Missouri, NC State,Virginia and Wake Forest among others. Duke is another school involved.

Throughout his recruitment, Stevenson has visited UNC numerous times, and he’s planning another visit after the college season ends.

Stevenson also has the potential to reclassify to the 2023 . Though still an option, no decision has been made.

The 6-foot-10 Stevenson is the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2024 class in the 247Sports rankings . He is the top overall prospect in North Carolina and the No. 2 overall power forward.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
UNC Basketball: Handful of teams reach out to Dontrez Styles
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
College Basketball World Reacts To Shocking 'Blue Bloods' Stat
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
UNC Basketball contacts SEC point guard transfer
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UNC Basketball's Portal Plan
Chapel Hill, NC20 hours ago
Rick Barnes Responds To 'Playing Dirty' Against Duke Accusations
Knoxville, TN10 hours ago
Sports World Reacts To Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, UNC Announcement
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Watch party planned for Catawba Women’s Basketball game on Monday
Salisbury, NC1 day ago
South Carolina Basketball: Top in-state target earns high honor
Columbia, SC2 days ago
UNC Basketball: Building Teams vs. Programs
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Chris School 3-star edge rusher Josh Harrison commits to Wake Forest
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
UNC Women’s Basketball survives in NCAA Tournament opener
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Greensboro wraps up three straight weeks of college basketball
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Sports World Reacts To Sean Miller's Coaching Performance
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Look: Kentucky Fans Are Furious With John Calipari
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Basketball Fans Were Furious With Broadcast During Duke-Tennessee Game
Durham, NC2 days ago
Tennessee Coach Reveals Key To Defeating Duke
Durham, NC2 days ago
Central Cabarrus leads HSOT's final statewide top 25 boys basketball rankings
Concord, NC1 day ago
Is News Anchor Julie Luck Leaving WFMY-TV in Greensboro, NC?
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
This was Voted the Number One Affordable Wedding Venue in North Carolina
Pinnacle, NC2 days ago
Annie Jones: One woman's fight for Black women to be able to vote in North Carolina
Elizabeth City, NC1 day ago
Poultry Catching Companies Denied Thousands in Overtime Wages
Enterprise, AL3 days ago
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Spoke To Hometown Crowd On Thursday
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
NC State student dies after accidental overdose, university spokesman says
Raleigh, NC6 days ago
8 Raleigh Apartments Under $800 a Month
Raleigh, NC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy