UNC 2024 target named North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year

One key 2024 target for the UNC basketball program received a great honor on Wednesday morning, being named North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

2024 five-star forward Jarin Stevenson of Seaforth High School was named the winner after averaging 21.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game this season. He shot 60.1% from the floor and averaged 3.7 blocks a game. He also had two triple-doubles.

Seaforth went 18-9 and lost in the second round of the state playoffs.

Stevenson has been a major target for the Tar Heels, especially since Hubert Davis took over as head coach. The five-star prospect holds offers from North Carolina, Georgetown, Missouri, NC State,Virginia and Wake Forest among others. Duke is another school involved.

Throughout his recruitment, Stevenson has visited UNC numerous times, and he’s planning another visit after the college season ends.

Stevenson also has the potential to reclassify to the 2023 . Though still an option, no decision has been made.

The 6-foot-10 Stevenson is the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2024 class in the 247Sports rankings . He is the top overall prospect in North Carolina and the No. 2 overall power forward.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.