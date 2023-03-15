Open in App
Wooster, OH
The Daily Record

Police: Wooster man dead, 17-year-old son in custody following Tuesday night shooting

By Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record,

5 days ago

WOOSTER − A city resident is dead and a teen is in custody following a Tuesday night shooting.

Police identified the man as 42-year-old Anthony Cantley.

According to a news release from the Wooster Police Department , Cantley was shot at a home in the 1600 block of Gasche Street just after 11 p.m. and died of his wounds early Wednesday morning.

He had been involved in an altercation with the teen, his 17-year-old son Anthony Cantley Jr., according to police.

Police rendered aid to the elder Cantley until Wooster EMS transported him to Wooster Community Hospital where he was stabilized, according to the release.

He was then taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General hospital, where he died from his injuries, the Summit County Coroner told police.

Police took the 17-year-old into custody. The incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Police: Wooster man dead, 17-year-old son in custody following Tuesday night shooting

