Las Cruces Sun-News

Here's what you should know ahead of the Bataan Memorial Death March this weekend.

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News,

5 days ago
Locals and visitors alike are gearing up for the 34th annual Bataan Memorial Death March Sunday, March 19 at White Sands Missile Range.

The memorial march is a 26.2-mile course in the southern New Mexico desert – or 14.2 miles if completing the honorary march. Thousands of people from around the world travel to New Mexico to take part in the event, which is held annually in honor of the tens of thousands of U.S. and Filipino soldiers who were forced to become prisoners of war by the Japanese in World War II.

POWs were forced to survive on little to no food, water or medical aid and were forced to march 65 miles through Philippine jungle. Thousands of people died. The others continued to face despicable treatment until Allied powers recaptured the Philippines in 1945.

Here’s what you should know ahead of the 2023 memorial marathon.

Where do I pick up my marathon packet?

All participants must pick up their marathon packet ahead of race day. They will be available for pick up between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 16 or between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 17 and March 18 at the Las Cruces Convention Center located at 680 E. University Ave.

When does the Bataan Memorial Death March begin?

The memorial march begins at the Youth Services Soccer Field on the White Sands Missile Range installation. The opening ceremony will be held ahead of the 7 a.m. start time.

Spectators are not allowed on the route but are welcome to gather at the start and finish lines.

Will there be food, water and restrooms available?

Participants will receive lunch on the day of the march. Twelve water stations are included along the course along with multiple first aid stations. Portable toilets will also be available to marchers throughout the course, including at the start.

When do I need to be finished with the marathon?

Organizers report that all marchers must be completed and off the route by 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

Where can I find race results?

If interested your completion times, unofficial results will be available to see at the finish line.

More information on the 34th annual Bataan Memorial Death March is available online at bataanmarch.com.

Others are reading:

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

