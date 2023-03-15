USC has a few noticeable similarities when compared to Michigan State

“The 10-seed Trojans have some similarities to MSU,” Couch wrote. “They’re guard-driven, led by Boogie Ellis, who averages 18 points per game and can score in a variety of ways and they don’t beat you up in the post. They’ve got a 6-foot-9 guard from Illinois, Drew Peterson, who’s their second-leading scorer and leading assist man, and a 6-11 freshman in Joshua Morgan who’s a rim protector and rebounder but not much of an offensive threat.
“The Trojans are capable of playing with anyone. But not overwhelming or consistent. They’re an average 3-point shooting team. They defend the paint well.
“USC doesn’t look as fierce as the last time it faced MSU as a 10 seed, back in 2009, when, Izzo will tell you, the Spartans — as a 2 seed — were lucky to survive. That was a dangerous game.”
