USC has a few noticeable similarities when compared to Michigan State

The USC Trojans and Michigan State Spartans face off in a future Big Ten showdown. This should be a fun NCAA Tournament game. Believe it or not, there are some similarities between these teams, as mentioned by Graham Couch of The Lansing State Journal.

“The 10-seed Trojans have some similarities to MSU,” Couch wrote. “They’re guard-driven, led by Boogie Ellis, who averages 18 points per game and can score in a variety of ways and they don’t beat you up in the post. They’ve got a 6-foot-9 guard from Illinois, Drew Peterson, who’s their second-leading scorer and leading assist man, and a 6-11 freshman in Joshua Morgan who’s a rim protector and rebounder but not much of an offensive threat.

“The Trojans are capable of playing with anyone. But not overwhelming or consistent. They’re an average 3-point shooting team. They defend the paint well.

“USC doesn’t look as fierce as the last time it faced MSU as a 10 seed, back in 2009, when, Izzo will tell you, the Spartans — as a 2 seed — were lucky to survive. That was a dangerous game.”

Both teams are guard-driven, setting this game up for a clear battle of strength versus strength all the way through. The Trojans’ offense needs to step up, however, if they want to win this game. Boogie Ellis needs to play as he has over the past month.