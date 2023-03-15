Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
The Tribune

Former Paso Robles football star signs $21 million deal with Minnesota Vikings

By Matthew Ho,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rzZU_0lK16qc100

Former Paso Robles High School standout Josh Oliver has signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Oliver, who’s ranked as the best blocking tight end in the NFL, is leaving the Baltimore Ravens, where he played for the last two years after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Oliver graduated from Paso Robles in 2015 and was a key member of the Bearcats’ 2015 Southern Section title team. He played tight end and linebacker and was named Defensive Player of the Year after recording 13 sacks his senior season.

He went on to have a storied career at San Jose State, where he became one of four tight ends in the school’s history to record 1,000 or more receiving yards. In his senior season, he was named to First-Team All-Mountain West and was third among FBS tight ends in receptions with 56.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpubY_0lK16qc100
Former Paso Robles High School star tight end Josh Oliver catches a pass for San Jose State. Terrell Lloyd/San Jose State University Athletics

The Templeton native declared for the NFL draft in 2019 and was selected in the third round (69th overall) by Jacksonville. Two years later, Oliver scored his first career touchdown as a member of the Ravens.

In three seasons, Oliver has compiled 26 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the 6-foot-5 tight end’s main niche in the NFL is his run-blocking ability. According to Pro Football Focus, Oliver graded No. 1 out of 53 tight ends who had at least 200 blocking snaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6CBR_0lK16qc100
Paso Robles’ Josh Oliver was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft. Here, Oliver celebrates a sack on Newbury Park quarterback Daniel Prieto during the 2014 CIF Southern Section Northern Division championship in Paso Robles. Joe Johnston/jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

