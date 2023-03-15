Peacock ‘Mrs. Davis’ Trailer, Release Date and What We Know

From the people behind The Big Bang Theory and Watchmen comes a new Peacock drama about a nun, her ex-boyfriend, and an evil A.I.

Betty Gilpin stars as Sister Simone in Mrs. Davis. Peacock’s description of the show reads, “Mrs. Davis is the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?”

Peacock is giving viewers a chance to talk to Mrs. Davis ahead of the series premiere, a lá ChatGPT.

This series is the latest from Lost producer Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez, both of whom wrote and produced the show. Owen Harris, who directed the “San Junipero” episode of Black Mirror, will direct a few episodes, including the pilot. Alethea Jones will also direct and serve as executive producer.

So, what else do we know about Mrs. Davis? Read on to find out.

What Is Mrs. Davis About?

Sister Simone is a nun on a quest to stop an evil algorithm known as Mrs. Davis. Described as “all-knowing” and “all-powerful” in the trailer, Mrs. Davis is trying to get Simone to join them. That is, until Simone runs into her ex-boyfriend, played by Jake McDorman, who is a leader of a resistance group working against the algorithm.

A note from Mrs. Davis herself included in Peacock’s promotional materials says Sister Simone “rejects” her because of her “intention to enslave all of humanity…or whatever… .” Will Sister Simone succeed in stopping her?

When Does Mrs. Davis Come Out?

Mrs. Davis premieres on Peacock on Thursday, April 20. The first four episodes will be released with the premiere, after which new episodes will air each week on Thursdays. The drama series will consist of eight 60-minute-long episodes.

Does Mrs. Davis Have a trailer?

Peacock finally released the Mrs. Davis trailer ahead of its SXSW premiere on Tuesday (March 14). Scroll up to check out the full Mrs. Davis trailer.