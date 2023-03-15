Texas Senate confirms Nelson as Texas Secretary of State

Jane Nelson appointed Gov. Greg Abbott to serve as the 115th Texas Secretary of State.

AUSTIN On Wednesday, the Texas Senate confirmed Jane Nelson to serve as the 115th Texas Secretary of State.

Following the confirmation vote on the Senate floor, Nelson issued the following statement:

“To my former Senate colleagues: thank you for your support and your confidence in me to serve in the vital role of Texas Secretary of State. I will work to safeguard honest and accurate elections in all 254 counties across our great state, while continuing to support business owners by ensuring that government moves at the speed of Texas business, not the other way around. I also look forward to strengthening relationships with all of our international partners and telling the great story of Texas’ economic prosperity to the world. I am grateful to Governor Abbott for nominating me to serve as Secretary of State, and will work every single day on behalf of the people of Texas.”