Christiana — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists that there will be daily lane closures on I-95 Northbound and Southbound between the Rt 273 Interchange and Chapman Road Bridge for demolition of the existing Chapman Road Bridge. Northbound closures will be daily from 9 am – ; 6 pm and Southbound closures will be daily from 7 am – ; 3 pm. This work is expected to continue through March and may extend into April. [More]