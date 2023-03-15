Open in App
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

How Dolphins’ top 3 corners have done against Rodgers and why he signed an INT against one

By Barry Jackson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZZbW_0lK14afD00

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he intends to play for the Jets, presuming the Jets and Packers can work out trade compensation.

So how have the Dolphins’ top three cornerbacks played against him?

The good news: Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou have faced Rodgers a combined six games, and Rodgers has thrown only one TD pass when any of those three have been in coverage (to Davante Adams against Howard, in a 2018 game).

Rodgers also has been intercepted once when targeting those three - by Kohou, during the Christmas game last season.

The bad news: Rodgers has completed 22 of 29 passes against Ramsey and Howard. He hasn’t lost in six career games against those two Pro Bowl cornerbacks.

An important and obvious caveat: The receivers have every bit as much to do with these numbers as the quarterback. Adams now plays for the Raiders.

Allen Lazard, the former Packers’ receiver who reportedly is joining the Jets on a four-year, $44 million contract, had five catches for 61 yards in one game against Miami (mostly against Kohou) but was kept in check by Ramsey in a Packers win against the Rams last December.

And Kohou picked off Rodgers’ deep underthrown pass intended for Lazard in the Christmas game.

Randall Cobb, who possibly could join Rodgers with the Jets, has done no damage against Howard and very little against Ramsey (1 catch in two targets for 10 yards) and has just one catch (for five yards) in one game against Miami.

So per my research of the database of Pro Football Focus , here are Rodgers’ numbers against the Dolphins’ top three cornerbacks, while understanding that his receivers are a big part of the equation:

▪ In four games, Rodgers has completed 15 of the 18 passes targeted against Ramsey, but for a modest 125 yards in those four games, with no touchdowns and no interceptions on those 18 throws. That’s a 95.6 passer rating.

That four-game sample included Ramsey’s NFL debut (for Jacksonville) and a divisional playoff game in January 2021 when Rodgers was 5 for 5 for 54 yards targeting Ramsey, but no TDs or INTs.

But most of those passes were caught by players who aren’t expected to be Jets.

Ramsey’s trade to the Dolphins is expected to become official after 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the deal can be finalized.

▪ In two games (2018 and the Christmas game last year), Rodgers has completed 7 of 11 passes for 88 yards when targeting Howard, including a touchdown to Adams in 2018. That’s a 118.7 passer rating against.

▪ Kohou’s one interception in his rookie season was on that pass by Rodgers, with the game tied at 20 at the time.

According to WSVN-Fox 7’s Josh Moser, Kohou asked for Rodgers to sign the ball he intercepted against the future Hall of Famer. Rodgers obliged, writing “Merry Christmas!” on the ball.

Overall, Kohou allowed five of the eight passes thrown in his coverage area to be caught that day, including three for 57 yards against Lazard.

Ramsey is 0-4 against Rodgers, including one loss as a Jaguar and three as a Ram.

Howard is 0-2, and Kohou 0 for 1 against Rodgers, whose Green Bay teams were usually very good throughout his time there.

Rodgers’ one TD pass against the Dolphins on Christmas was a 1-yard pass to tight end Marcedes Lewis against linebacker Sam Eguavoen, who is a free agent. Rodgers finished 24 for 38 for 238 yards, one TD and one INT in that Packers’ 26-20 win.

Keep in mind that Rodgers is now 39 and last season posted his lowest passer rating (91.1) as a starter, with 26 TDs and 12 interceptions.

Presuming Rodgers joins the Jets, one of the two Dolphins-Jets games could end up in a national television window.

In addition to the two games apiece against Miami and Buffalo, the Jets have a bunch of marquee games, including at Dallas, at the Giants, at Denver and home against Kansas City, the Chargers and Philadelphia.

Here’s all the latest on our Day 3 Dolphins free agent blog, which we’re updating all day.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Analysts assess Dolphins’ Ramsey and how to use him. And Ramsey/Howard career parallels
Miami, FL9 hours ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO11 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Why Fox didn’t show many Cuba protests during WBC game. A look at what you didn’t see
Miami, FL5 hours ago
Perspective on what Canes’ Omier is doing. And UM’s eighth-year football player steps in
Miami, FL6 hours ago
Cuban catcher defects after World Baseball Classic. What does it mean for his pro ball chances?
Miami, FL9 hours ago
Two girls found drifting alone in boat after adults vanished in Florida lake, cops say
Winter Haven, FL16 hours ago
A man jumped off a boat near Miami Marine Stadium. Coral Gables police found his body
Coral Gables, FL1 day ago
How Diamond Sports bankruptcy filing could impact Heat, Marlins, Panthers. And media notes
Miami, FL8 hours ago
He was pulled over for an expired tag in Central Florida. Then cops looked in the car
Deltona, FL12 hours ago
Destiny Harden shocks top-seeded Indiana, sends Miami to first Sweet 16 since 1992
Bloomington, IN1 hour ago
One dead in another fatal spring break shooting on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
Greg Cote: U.S.-Cuba in Miami, Cinderella teasing again in NCAAs & more in newest Hot Button Top 10
Miami, FL1 day ago
Hurricanes headed to Sweet 16 with a message for their fans: ‘The job’s not finished’
Coral Gables, FL8 hours ago
‘Freedom always wins’: Cuban Americans in South Florida welcome catcher who defected
Miami, FL3 hours ago
It’s time for Miami Beach to drive a stake through Spring Break’s heart. But how? | Opinion
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
How Kevin Love has affected Heat’s defense and why he isn’t to blame for struggles
Miami, FL1 day ago
Heat entering yet another important week in playoff race: ‘It’s like our March madness’
Miami, FL13 hours ago
Miami Hurricanes headed to Sweet 16 for second year in row after 85-69 win over Indiana
Bloomington, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy