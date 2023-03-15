Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Colgate preview and predictions

By Cj Mumme,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lGwN_0lK143ob00

Texas is set to take on Colgate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The Longhorns look to fend off the upset-minded Raiders and advance to the Round of 32 for the second straight season.

Texas earned a No. 2 seed for the committee after a 26-8 season with a Big 12 tournament title under their belt. Colgate comes in with an identical 26-8 record as a No. 15 seed, champions of the Patriot League.

Colgate is more than capable of giving Texas a scare in this matchup. The Raiders are the best three-point shooting team in the tournament field, hitting at a 40% clip on the year.

The Raiders have multiple players that can score the basketball at a high level, with five players averaging double figures.

Texas’ athleticism in the frontcourt and experience at guard should be able to give a struggling Colgate defense fits. Marcus Carr leads the Longhorns offense as the facilitator, while Dylan Disu is coming on hot as of late.

Timmy Allen is back from injury to put the Longhorns at full strength entering March Madness.

Key players: Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lPXI_0lK143ob00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
  • G Marcus Carr
  • G Tyrese Hunter
  • F Dylan Disu

Key players: Colgate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434QVk_0lK143ob00
Syndication: Utica Observer-Dispatch
  • G Braeden Smith
  • G Oliver Lynch-Daniels
  • G Tucker Richardson

ESPN BPI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJBcc_0lK143ob00
William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted winner: Texas

Win probability: 91.8%

Over/Under: 151

Spread: -13.5 Texas

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Tornado warnings issued as powerful storm hits Texas
Dallas, TX4 days ago
11 suspects arrested, 6 wanted in connection with ‘street takeover’ incidents in Austin
Austin, TX4 days ago
New scam surfaces in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Austin creek turns green and it’s not for St. Patrick’s Day
Austin, TX5 days ago
Hole in the Wall employee injured in ‘unfortunate accident’
Austin, TX6 days ago
Texas has a Lost Town most People don't know about
Bluffton, TX4 days ago
Killeen man arrested for murder, bond set at $1M
Killeen, TX5 days ago
DPS ID 3 victims in deadly Burnet Co. crash
San Antonio, TX12 days ago
US Marshals arrest Round Rock pawn shop robbery suspect
Round Rock, TX4 days ago
Quarter-sized hail, heavy wind gusts to hit San Antonio, Hill Country Thursday
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
Man arrested for stabbing, killing his wife in North Austin
Austin, TX6 days ago
APD: Man accused of stabbing wife in north Austin homicide
Austin, TX6 days ago
One killed, 2 injured in US 281 collision
Marble Falls, TX4 days ago
Officials arrest 4 teens suspected of multiple crimes in Hays County
Kyle, TX7 days ago
Police investigate suspicious death of North Austin woman
Austin, TX5 days ago
Man used stolen credit card to buy $4,000 in electronics at Best Buy, New Braunfels police say
San Antonio, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy