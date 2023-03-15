Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas basketball might need to act fast for one transfer portal center

By Joey Hickey,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2xXW_0lK11biz00

College basketball free agency is underway just before the NCAA Tournament. It appears two Tournament participants are targeting TCU transfer center Eddie Lampkin for next season.

It would appear Providence head coach Ed Cooley and Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway are working to bring Lampkin to their respective teams. Albeit, it’s fair to question to which team Ed Cooley is recruiting Lampkin.

Cooley has been rumored as a possibility to fill the head coaching vacancy for the legendary basketball program at Georgetown. Regardless of where he coaches, Cooley has a strong pitch that will be difficult to beat.

It’s apparent that Texas will need bigs next season. The Longhorns could bring back Dylan Mitchell to pair with elite Duncanville talent Ron Holland. Even so, neither would give the team the defensive post presence it needs.

With Dylan Disu’s return uncertain and Christian Bishop departing, Texas could use a taller player or two through the transfer portal. Whether or not Lampkin is a priority, that position is a pressing need.

Texas’ search for post players will be worth monitoring over the summer.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Bizarre sighting of a Portland, OR toilet found in Austin, TX!
Austin, TX5 days ago
4 Texas Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Dallas, TX6 days ago
PHOTOS: Celebrities visit Austin for festival
Austin, TX8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PHOTOS: Car crashes into Hole in the Wall
Austin, TX6 days ago
'He was perfect' | Family of teen killed in Austin hookah lounge shooting speaks out
Austin, TX6 days ago
Bill supports a connector road between Interstate 35 and SH 130 through Central Texas
New Braunfels, TX7 days ago
11 suspects arrested, 6 wanted in connection with ‘street takeover’ incidents in Austin
Austin, TX4 days ago
Person rescued after falling into 7-foot hole in downtown Austin
Austin, TX5 days ago
US Marshals arrest Round Rock pawn shop robbery suspect
Round Rock, TX4 days ago
Crash in Elgin leaves 1 dead, 4 others hurt
Elgin, TX7 days ago
APD: Man accused of stabbing wife in north Austin homicide
Austin, TX6 days ago
Potential Applied Materials factory hits snag as Hutto returns $200K for land option
Hutto, TX7 days ago
DPS ID 3 victims in deadly Burnet Co. crash
San Antonio, TX12 days ago
Officials arrest 4 teens suspected of multiple crimes in Hays County
Kyle, TX7 days ago
APD looking for suspect who attacked man in his 80s at restaurant
Austin, TX5 days ago
Two teens arrested in robbery of Seguin grocery store, police say
Seguin, TX6 days ago
Man used stolen credit card to buy $4,000 in electronics at Best Buy, New Braunfels police say
San Antonio, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy