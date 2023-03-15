Don’t-Miss Events: March 15-21

OPENS MARCH 16

“INSPIRED BY HISTORY”

Works by local landscape painter Rick J. Delanty are displayed next to historical paintings pulled from the Boseker Family Art Collection. Delanty will be on hand for a free opening reception on March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, 949-498-2139, casaromantica.org

MARCH 16

LUCIA MICARELLI QUARTET

Micarelli, known for playing Annie Talarico in HBO’s “Treme,” was trained as a classical violinist and played her first concert with an orchestra at age 6. She has toured and collaborated with Josh Groban and Chris Botti and plays everything from classical and jazz music to traditional Americana. Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org

MARCH 16

THE PLOUGHBOYS

L.A.’s favorite Irish band gets a jumpstart on St. Patrick’s Day. Known across the Southland for their energetic performances, the musicians play modern and traditional Irish music, along with bluegrass, country, and folk songs. Ticketholders can enjoy a whiskey tasting for an additional charge. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

MARCH 16 THROUGH 18

TAO PLAYS MOZART

The Pacific Symphony concert begins with music by Polish film and concert composer Wojciech Kilar led by guest conductor Michal Nesterowicz. It then moves on to rising star Conrad Tao’s interpretation of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24, before ending with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, “Scottish.” Throughout the performance, closeups of the musicians will be projected on a big screen above the stage. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

OPENS MARCH 18

“UNSEEN TIES: THE VISUAL COLLECTION OF SHERMAN LIBRARY AND GARDENS”

The Sherman Library’s fine art collection will be on display outside of the library for the first time. The pieces in the show connect the past and present, shed light on local lore, and spotlight the ties that bind the California coast’s artistic communities together. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org

MARCH 18 AND 19

“PASS OVER, PASS THROUGH”

The Orange County Women’s Chorus will perform American composer Andrea Clearfield’s “Tse Go La (At the Threshold of This Life)” with the Princeton University Chapel Choir and their director, Dr. Nicole Aldrich. The work, which combines Western instruments and Tibetan percussion, is based on texts and music from Clearfield’s studies in Nepal. St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach, 949-451-8590, ocwomenschorus.org

MARCH 18 AND 19

“SWAN LAKE”

The classic ballet recounting the love story of Prince Siegfried and Odette, the swan queen who is cursed to live as a swan by day and a woman by night, is performed here by Orange County’s Festival Ballet Theatre, with professional guest artists playing the lead roles. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 714-309-1280, festivalballet.org

MARCH 18 AND 19

“UGLY DUCKLING”

Children’s theater troupe Tutti Frutti takes on the Hans Christian Andersen classic, telling the story of one unusual bird’s quest to figure out who he is and where he fits in. Based in Leeds, England, the group has been performing for children for more than 25 years and creates shows filled with energetic songs and dancing. Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

MARCH 19

71ST BIRTHDAY BASH

The Santa Ana Zoo celebrates its birthday with a party for all. Several of the animals at the zoo were also born in March, and visitors can search for these critters–giant anteaters, camels, lemurs, ocelots, sloths, and monkeys among them–and write them birthday greetings. Santa Ana Zoo, 1801 E. Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana, 714-953-8555, santaanazoo.org

