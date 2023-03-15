Randy Rainbow Enlists Mary Poppins & The Seekers to Roast George Santos: Watch

As George Santos continues to dig himself deeper and deeper into the ongoing scandal about his many ( many ) lies , viral comedian Randy Rainbow is happy to sit back and watch … and yes, sing a show tune or two.

On Wednesday (March 15), Rainbow released his latest parody song, “Life’s a F–king Fantasy for Santos,” castigating the New York congressman for his repeated lies both on and off the campaign trail. Kicking off the video with a cheery reinvention of “Jolly Holiday” from Disney’s 1964 classic Mary Poppins , Rainbow wastes no time in letting Santos know exactly what he thinks of him. “Ain’t he a sack of BS?/ How’d they elect such a mess?” Rainbow opines in the song’s opening strains. “I think he might be high.”

As the song picks up steam, Rainbow — now dressed in full Julie Andrews drag — begins to rattle off a list of things on Santos’ resumé. The resulting patter mixes in disputed claims the representative has actually made (that he was a “ Wall Street tycoon ,” for example), other claims that he has attempted to obscure (such as his alleged career as a drag queen in Brazil ), and a few funny jokes that the comedian peppered in (calling Santos “the very first woman to land on the moon.”)

Just as things begin to get as chaotic as they can, Rainbow suddenly transitions into new parody of The Seekers’ 1966 hit “Georgy Girl,” taking on the Australian folk-pop group’s groovy look to further humiliate Santos. “Hey there, Georgy girl/ Shut your stupid hole and don’t deflect,” he croons over the mellow production. “Find a little self-respect/ And maybe it’s you they’ll like.”

By the time it’s the final stanza of the song, Rainbow expertly mashes both songs together to get in a series of last digs at the embattled congressman. “His nose keeps growing as the Feds close in,” Rainbow declares. “‘Cause everything’s a fantasy with Santos/ My fantasy’s that Santos goes away!”

Check out Rainbow’s full parody video above.

