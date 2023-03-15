Open in App
Kern County, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies suspect in Stable Avenue homicide

By Jose Franco,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bXXt1_0lK0y64k00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the killing of a man Saturday evening on Stable Avenue , according to a release.

Sheriff’s investigators identified the suspect in the March 11 alleged deadly assault as Efren Calderon Alvarez, 45.

Delano, McFarland, Wasco residents brace for storm impact

Alvarez is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2BAj_0lK0y64k00
Efren Calderon Alvarez, 45 / Courtesy Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies were called to the 800 block of Stable Avenue on March 11 for a report of an assault. Everardo Lozano , 55, was found with severe injuries and was pronounced dead, officials said. Alvarez allegedly fled the scene before deputies arrived to the scene.

The sheriff’s office is asking for information on Alvarez’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

Comments / 0

