RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

Showers and thunderstorms are rolling across Arizona today, bringing more needed rain, but also possibly flooding to some spots.

Light to moderate rain is falling in the Valley this morning.

After a break this afternoon, stronger showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening before the storm system moves out.

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 10:50 p.m.)

Ahwatukee: 0.51"

Apache Junction: 0.67"

Buckeye: 0.31"

Chandler: 0.47"

Fountain Hills: 0.83"

Gilbert: 0.53"

Glendale: 0.31"

Goodyear: 0.35"

Laveen: 0.63"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.67"

Morristown: 0.55"

New River: 0.63"

Paradise Valley: 0.55"

Peoria (Lake Pleasant): 0.63"

Phoenix (Camelback Mountain): 0.51"

Phoenix (Downtown): 0.55"

Phoenix (South Mountain): 0.67"

San Tan Valley: 0.35"

Scottsdale (Hayden and Indian School): 0.55"

Scottsdale (Pima and Union Hills): 0.43"

Sun City West: 0.24"

Tempe (ASU South): 0.67"

Wickenburg: 1.38"

Wittman: 0.39"

