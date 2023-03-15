Open in App
Jasmine Estates, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pasco County Shuts Down Well Water Source In Jasmine Lakes

By Local - Liz Shultz,

5 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Utilities has shut down an untreated groundwater well in the Jasmine Lakes community of New Port Richey following lab test results showing the presence of E. coli on March 15, 2023.

The well was immediately shut off, and water to the community of approximately 1,500 customers is being supplied from additional wells that tested negative for E.coli.

Water is safe to drink and use, and there is NO NEED for customers in this area to boil their water.

Pasco County Utilities will put the well back in service when testing shows it’s safe.

Customers will not see an interruption in water service.

