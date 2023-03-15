Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
FOX 2

Woman charged in downtown St. Louis shooting

By Kevin S. Held,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDknm_0lK0skSX00

ST. LOUIS – A woman has been charged for a shooting in downtown St. Louis, in which she allegedly fired shots at three people, including a child.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday, March 10, in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting at an apartment building. When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

Police claim to have spotted the alleged shooter, Ariel McNeil, in the lobby. McNeil ran from police but was apprehended in the 1200 block of Locust Street.

Third teenage boy arrested in killing of Lake St. Louis girl

Wall said investigators learned McNeil and the victim were in an argument over personal matters earlier in the evening at his apartment. McNeil began destroying property belonging to the victim.

A 45-year-old woman attempted to intervene on behalf of the 35-year-old man, at which point McNeil took out a gun and fired shots toward the two of them and an 11-year-old boy.

Neither the female victim nor the child were injured, Wall said. The male victim was rushed to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged McNeil with two counts of first-degree domestic assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a child. She remains jailed without bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis, MO newsLocal Saint Louis, MO
18-year-old charged with murder in connection to September shooting
Florissant, MO12 hours ago
Man critically injured in shooting during attempted robbery in north St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO12 hours ago
St. Louis would-be car-jackers run away on foot after victim refuses to give up keys, shot in leg
Saint Louis, MO16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A St. Charles woman disappears after leaving Sunset Hills restaurant
Sunset Hills, MO17 hours ago
Man arrested after teen fatally shot himself in St. Louis City, police say
Saint Louis, MO12 hours ago
North St. Louis County McDonald's locations fundraising for Ferguson hit-and-run victim
Ferguson, MO17 hours ago
Man shot after refusing order from would-be carjacker in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
5 people shot within 10 hours in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
St. Louis County woman sentenced for depositing counterfeit checks
Saint Louis, MO6 hours ago
Evictions in St. Louis Skyrocket Post Pandemic
Saint Louis, MO11 hours ago
Man shot at St. Louis County Walgreens Friday
Florissant, MO2 days ago
Sunday night crash on I-64 leaves man dead, 2 injured
Saint Louis, MO17 hours ago
Fast food cook sentenced on federal gun charge
Collinsville, IL4 hours ago
You Paid For It helps solve problems for 3 women across St. Louis area
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Man arrested after 16-year-old fatally shoots self with suspect's gun, police say
Saint Louis, MO6 hours ago
Crews responding to house fire in Alton, Illinois
Alton, IL15 hours ago
Man dies after being found shot in crashed car in St. Louis County
Normandy, MO3 days ago
'They cannot cut corners': Attorney Ben Crump says after settlement in St. Louis teen's death on thrill ride
Saint Louis, MO10 hours ago
Woman sentenced to prison after getting thousands from counterfeit check scheme with information from stolen mail
Saint Louis, MO6 hours ago
St. Louis man sentenced 13 years in shooting death of brother
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
State takeover of St. Louis police could cost taxpayers 'hundreds of millions,' mayor says
Saint Louis, MO17 hours ago
Fire breaks out at a towing company in East St. Louis
East Saint Louis, IL3 days ago
St. Louis police recover stolen property, 13 suspects involved
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Homeless provider proposes shelter location in South City, Carondelet church
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Third teenage boy arrested in killing of Lake St. Louis girl
Lake Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
4 teenagers charged in deadly October 2022 shooting near Florissant church
Florissant, MO4 days ago
Police investigating ATM break-in
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy