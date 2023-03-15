St. Louis police hope to return dozens of stolen items to rightful owners

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is hoping to return dozens of stolen vehicles, tools and items to rightful owners, all recovered from investigations within the last two years.

From Dec. 2021 to Dec. 2022, St. Louis police has recovered the following pieces of stolen property that remain unclaimed to date.

8 stolen trucks/SUVs

5 stolen trailers

30 suspected stolen and stolen motorcycles

5 stolen golf carts/ATV/UTVs

Large quantity of suspected stolen tools

Thirteen people are accused in these large-scale thefts. Prosecutors have charged five on a state and federal level. Eight others face pending charges. Officers seized the stolen items after many warrants and searches around St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Jefferson County and St. Francois County.

Prosecutors have charged the following individuals over the thefts:

Robert McCloud, 29

Dustin Mooney, 25

Shaun Harrison, 44

Heather Maty, 28

SLMPD believes that most of the recovered items were stolen during various thefts last year, including but not limited to burglaries, trailer thefts, construction site thefts, and vehicles thefts. Police say multiple pieces of property have already been identified by victims and returned, though a significant number of stolen items remain unclaimed.

Police are expected to share more photos of the stolen property in the upcoming days. According to SLMPD, more than 100 stolen items recovered from a similar long-term investigation in 2021 remain unclaimed.

In addition to the stolen goods, police recovered more than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine, smaller quantities of other suspected controlled substances like psilocybin and fentanyl and 22 firearms.

Anyone who had items stolen and believe SLMPD might be holding their property should contact the Third District Detective Burglary Squad by email at recoveredproperty@slmpd.org. Citizens are asked to include their name, phone number, and complaint number or police report of their stolen item if possible.

Items left unclaimed after a certain period of time will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

