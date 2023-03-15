Open in App
San Jose, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman found dead in her East San Jose home; Husband arrested for homicide

By CBS San Francisco,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPvCP_0lK0piaS00

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:18

SAN JOSE -- A woman was found dead in her San Jose home and police arrested her husband for the alleged homicide, authorities said Wednesday.

San Jose Police said officers responded Tuesday just before 7 a.m. to a report of a deceased person on the 1300 block of Foxdale Loop, between Story Road and Ocala Ave. just west of E. Capitol Expressway in East San Jose.

When officers arrived they found a woman who was not conscious and not breathing, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The reporting party was the woman's husband, and police contacted him at the home and detained him. He was later arrested for homicide. Neither the suspect nor the victim were immediately identified.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the homicide were still under investigation, police said.

It was the city's fifth homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Ancelet #4173 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

