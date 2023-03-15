Open in App
Tampa, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield to sign with Tampa Bay

By Adam Conn,

5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WCMH ) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially opened up a quarterback competition after signing former Browns No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero , Mayfield, who played for the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams last season, is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Buccaneers that could be worth up to $8.5 million. Mayfield is expected to compete for the starting job with 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask as the team moves on from the twice-retired Tom Brady .

Mayfield was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Panthers last July, then was released after starting six games . He signed with the Rams and started four games in place of Matthew Stafford, who was injured.

Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal voted Ohio Mr. Basketball

Mayfield helped the Browns win their first playoff game in 26 years with a wild-card round win in Pittsburgh during the 2020 season. But he played the 2021 season with a shoulder injury and did not develop chemistry with his top receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.

Last season he started 10 games with the Panthers and Rams combined, threw for 2,163 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He led the Rams to a come-from-behind victory days after signing with the team, but threw for over 150 yards just twice, both victories, over his last five games of the seasons.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)

He was 1-5 as a starter with the Panthers, 2-3 as a starter with the Rams.

In 72 total games (69 starts), Mayfield has a 61.4 completion percentage with 102 touchdowns, 64 interceptions and 16,288 yards. He’s added 660 yards and six touchdowns rushing and is 31-38 as a starter.

