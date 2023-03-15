Outdoor Living Trends for 2023

(BPT) - According to leading real estate website Zillow , a functional outdoor space is the most sought-after amenity among today’s homebuyers. For homeowners looking to make the most of their outdoor spaces this year, following are six trends expected to shape backyards in 2023:

1. Light Neutrals

Light, neutral hues are permeating home design inside and out due to their ability to create a sense of calm and serenity. Providing the perfect foundation for an on-trend outdoor space is Trex Transcend ® Lineage ™ . This low-maintenance composite decking delivers an elevated aesthetic with heat-mitigating technology to reflect the sun and keep boards cooler underfoot.

2. Mixed Materials

Gone are the days of matchy-matchy monotony. Today’s homeowners are embracing eclectic design schemes with lots of visual interest created by juxtaposing materials like concrete and composite , wicker and aluminum , copper and stone — as well as mixing colors and patterns for added personality and visual intrigue.

3. Sustainable Selections

Sustainability is no longer a “nice to have” but a meaningful requirement among increasingly eco-conscious consumers. Made from 95% recycled materials , Trex ® composite decking is an eco-friendly choice that outperforms and outlasts natural wood.

4. Stylish Seclusion

More than a quarter of all Zillow listings highlight privacy as a selling point. This penchant for stylish seclusion is driving demand for fencing , pergolas , privacy panels and lattice , which create a sense of sanctuary with products that are visually appealing, durable and easy to maintain.

5. Mood Lighting

Rising inflation will have homeowners looking for small investments that make a big impact. From candles and string lights to fire features and deck lighting , a little illumination can completely change the look and feel of an outdoor space without breaking the bank.

6. Added Function and Value

Make the most of your outdoor space by optimizing the area beneath the deck. With an under-deck drainage system, this space can be used for storage or as a bonus living area. RainEscape ® is an innovative system that accommodates electrical and gas lines to power ceiling fans, lighting , appliances and entertainment components, allowing homeowners to achieve the finished look and function of an interior room.

More outdoor living ideas, tips and inspiration can be found at Trex.com .