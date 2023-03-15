Kellogg Company announces new company names amid planned separation

The Kellogg Company has announced the names of upcoming companies that will result from a planned separation.

Kellogg says its North American operations will be headed by WK Kellogg Co, named after the company’s founder. Its global company will be dubbed Kellanova.

"The name Kellanova signals the Company's ambition for the future, building on the strong brand equity and legacy built over the past 117 years as Kellogg Company," says Chief Executive Officer Steve Cahillane. "The 'Kell' overtly recognizes our enduring connection to Kellogg Company, while 'anova,' which combines 'a' and the Latin word 'nova,' meaning 'new,' signals our ambition to continuously evolve as an innovative, next generation, global snacking powerhouse.”

The new names are expected to take full effect by the end of the year.

We’re told the company’s product packaging will still be marked with the traditional “Kellogg’s” logo.