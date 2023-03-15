Open in App
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Kellogg Company announces new company names amid planned separation

By FOX 17,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6VuL_0lK0gWL300

The Kellogg Company has announced the names of upcoming companies that will result from a planned separation.

Kellogg says its North American operations will be headed by WK Kellogg Co, named after the company’s founder. Its global company will be dubbed Kellanova.

"The name Kellanova signals the Company's ambition for the future, building on the strong brand equity and legacy built over the past 117 years as Kellogg Company," says Chief Executive Officer Steve Cahillane. "The 'Kell' overtly recognizes our enduring connection to Kellogg Company, while 'anova,' which combines 'a' and the Latin word 'nova,' meaning 'new,' signals our ambition to continuously evolve as an innovative, next generation, global snacking powerhouse.”

The new names are expected to take full effect by the end of the year.

We’re told the company’s product packaging will still be marked with the traditional “Kellogg’s” logo.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Baskin-Robbins is giving out unlimited free ice cream tomorrow
New York City, NY14 days ago
Amanda Bynes Placed in Psychiatric Care After Walking Outside Without Any Clothes
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Local Mexican Restaurant Suddenly Closes
Phoenix, AZ26 days ago
This Diner has been Named the Best in Michigan
Detroit, MI15 days ago
Taco Bell Is About to Drop 5 New Exclusive Menu Items
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant is Open, Won't Accept Cash
Tempe, AZ20 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy