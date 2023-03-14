This Spring, Consider a "Life Cleaning"

(BPT) - There’s cleaning, and then there’s spring cleaning. One is basic maintenance — vacuuming, dusting, general tidying — while the other is an intensive overhaul. As seasons shift and temperatures thaw, spring cleaning is a chance to start fresh.

A spring-cleaned house has the power to reenergize and instill a sense of calm and clarity. But what about your life? As we get busy, our lives can end up with a backlog of appointments, projects and to-dos. This might be especially common during the winter months as the busy holiday season or other priorities take over.

Take advantage of brighter days and sweep out the clutter by getting yourself back on task. Here are a few ways in which you can “spring clean your life” and take advantage of your AARP member benefits available to support them.

Prioritize Your Health

Whether you canceled appointments during the hectic holidays, have been putting off check-ups or are avoiding a nagging ailment, it’s time to spring clean for better health. Many of us are more sedentary during the winter months, making the new season a great time to check in with your primary care provider to establish a baseline or get any lingering issues checked.

If you’re on Medicare and are searching for a primary care provider, Oak Street Health is a primary care provider specializing in older adults with a team of doctors, nurses and other professionals dedicated to keeping you well at more than 160 centers across 21 states. Oak Street Health offers same-day appointments when available, in-center events and more.

Heighten Your Senses

The sights and sounds of chirping birds and children playing are some of spring’s simple pleasures. It’s a good idea to get your eyes and ears checked — two frequently avoided appointments — to ensure you can enjoy them clearly.

With AARP® Hearing Solutions provided by UnitedHealthcare Hearing , you can take a free hearing test online to determine if you might benefit from a hearing aid. If you do need a hearing aid, AARP members can save 20% on hearing aids and 15% on accessories, plus enjoy personalized support through a large nationwide network of hearing providers.

With AARP® Vision Care provided by EyeMed, providers can check for any underlying eye issues while also making sure your prescription is up to date. If it is time for new glasses, with AARP® Vision Discounts provided by EyeMed , members and their families receive exclusive discounts at participating retailers and independent provider locations nationwide, as well as online. You save 50% on prescription lenses with the purchase of a frame at LensCrafters, 30% on complete pair of glasses (frames and lenses) at Glasses.com, and you save an additional $10 on a complete pair at Target Optical.

Get Planning

Planning for the future can be hard when there’s so much to think about today, but preparation is peace of mind. When it comes to estate planning — setting up a plan that establishes who will eventually receive your assets and how you want your affairs to be handled — less than half of Americans has one . Take the stress out of planning with Trust & Will , a secure and easy-to-use online estate planning platform. You get access to top-rated member support, free shipping, and one year of unlimited updates. As an AARP member, you receive a 10% discount on trusts, wills and estate planning documents.

As we think about future affairs, it’s a good idea to consider the lifestyle you seek as you age. Approximately 70 percent of Americans who reach age 65 will need some long-term care at some point in their life, and nearly half will need some sort of paid assistance. You can help prepare for it with long-term care insurance. AARP members have access to custom options to help protect your assets, maintain your lifestyle and prepare for the future within your budget.

Tackle Your To-Dos

By the end of the year, the to-do list can be a lengthy article. Tap into spring fever and get doing! There’s no time like the present to fix the broken cabinet or creaky step, replace that lightbulb, assemble the furniture that’s been sitting in boxes or finally hang all those pictures. Porch Home Services is a resource that can help with tackling a variety of home projects like these. AARP members can always save 5% on small jobs completed by a Porch handyman, get enhanced property protection for small jobs and major home improvements, and get complimentary access to a dedicated Porch Home Assistant team. And for a limited time, when you buy one Porch handyman service you get a second select service for free.

Spring cleaning is a worthwhile endeavor, but its impact is the greatest when it extends beyond household maintenance and into “life cleaning.” By getting your health on track, your affairs in order and your to-do list whittled down, you’ll have the energy and focus to forge ahead. And the best thing is, if life gets cluttered again, springtime presents yet another opportunity to refresh, and AARP has member benefits to help make it easy.

Neither AARP nor its affiliates is the insurer. AARP and its affiliates are not insurance producers, agents or brokers, and do not sell or service insurance products. AARP member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates. Providers pay a royalty fee to AARP for the use of its intellectual property. These fees are used for the general purposes of AARP. Some provider offers are subject to change and may have restrictions. Please contact the provider directly for details.