Overturned dump truck impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck is impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the crash happened on Park West Boulevard heading towards Queensgate Way.

All lanes are closed in that direction, police said. Traffic is being diverted to Thomas Barksdale Way.

