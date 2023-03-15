Open in App
Mount Pleasant, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Overturned dump truck impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant

By Tim Renaud,

5 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck is impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the crash happened on Park West Boulevard heading towards Queensgate Way.

All lanes are closed in that direction, police said. Traffic is being diverted to Thomas Barksdale Way.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

