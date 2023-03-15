4-Star Lexington QB Cutter Boley Elevated to No. 12 Player in Updated 2025 Rivals Rankings

Kentucky is currently riding the wave of the transfer portal when it comes to who's slinging the football under center.

First Will Levis from Penn State, now Devin Leary from NC State. The addition of Levis worked a treat for the Wildcats, and it's anticipated that Leary will have no issues following the footsteps of the future first-round NFL draft pick.

While that's all well and good for now, it won't always be sustainable. There will come a time where Kentucky misses out on a transfer portal quarterback and find itself searching for an answer, if it continues to rely on plucking a QB from another school in the offseason.

Returning offensive coordinator Liam Coen loves working with veteran arms, but he also made it clear when he was re-introduced at UK that he wants to build something over the span of a couple seasons with a prospect eventually, too.

“I think eventually you’d like to be able to get somebody you can start for a few years," he told reporters in January. "But the way that this thing is going with the portal — especially at the quarterback position — I mean how many Mac Jones' are there anymore? How many times is that really going to happen with a guy that’s just going to buy his time, sit behind some guys, and compete for the job?"

Now that Coen is back in Lexington, he'll have plenty of time to go and scout one of the top QB talents slated to come out of the city in quite some time, in Lexington Christian Academy's Cutter Boley.

The 2025 recruit just got a huge bump in the new Rivals250 rankings, placing him as the No. 12 overall player and No. 2 QB in his class. He moved up 78 spots in the new rankings.

Boley, who hurled 36 touchdowns for the Eagles in 2022, stands 6-foot-5, 200 pounds and is making a splash, catching the attention of multiple big-name college football programs. The 4-star currently holds 19 offers, including the likes Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M to go along with Kentucky.

The Cats may hold the hometown advantage and have received more visits than any other school thus far, but the competition to land the coveted arm will be stout. UK was the second school to offer Boley, doing so back in December 2021.

Not letting Boley leave town will be a top priority for Coen and the Kentucky coaching staff moving forward.

