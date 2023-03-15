Open in App
Georgia State
National reaction to news Eagles will release CB Darius Slay

By Glenn Erby,

4 days ago
In a move that could have huge ramifications this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are planning to release cornerback Darius Slay according to Adam Schefter.

The move will come hours after the team was able to retain James Bradberry on a three-year, $38 million deal.

Slay appeared to confirm the news himself via his Twitter account.

According to Over the Cap’s potential transaction chart, the Eagles could have easily created $12 million in salary cap space by restructuring Slay’s deal.

With the Post June 1 release, Philadelphia will create $17.5 million in cap space, but the team will gain $8.6 million in a dead salary cap.

If they cut Slay immediately, they gain $3 million in cap space but gain $22.4 million in dead cap space.

Mike Garafalo

Jakib Media

Slay changed the culture at cornerback here in Philadelphia for a few years.

ESPN

94WIP

CBS Sports

Zach Berman

The post-June 1 release means we’re unlikely to see a Jalen Hurts extension until this summer.

Field Yates

Any team that is a cornerback away will be calling Slay.

Les Bowen

Was there a market for a trade, and if so, why would any team give up compensation for a player looking to extend his deal?

Reuben Frank

Brandon Lee Gowton

Is Slay slowing down?

PFF

Ari Meirov

Field Yates

The Eagles’ defense most definitely won’t look the same.

Quincy Avery

The top quarterback coach in the game was left befuddled as well.

Over The Cap

Josh Tolentino

John Keim

Tashan Reed

PFF

There are cornerback-needy teams around the NFL, such as the Jaguars, Texans, Raiders, 49ers, and Lions to name a few.

PFF

Devon Witherspoon or Christian Gonzalez would fit, but will the Eagles select a cornerback at No. 10 overall?

The Sporting News

Lord Brunson

Derrick Gunn

I’m not sure Slay was getting three years of guaranteed money from any team, let alone Philadelphia.

RGIII

Darius Butler

Trae Young

Slay is from Brunswick, Georgia, and would look good in Falcons colors.

