National reaction to news Eagles will release CB Darius Slay

In a move that could have huge ramifications this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are planning to release cornerback Darius Slay according to Adam Schefter.
The move will come hours after the team was able to retain James Bradberry on a three-year, $38 million deal.
Slay appeared to confirm the news himself via his Twitter account.
According to Over the Cap’s potential transaction chart, the Eagles could have easily created $12 million in salary cap space by restructuring Slay’s deal.
With the Post June 1 release, Philadelphia will create $17.5 million in cap space, but the team will gain $8.6 million in a dead salary cap.
If they cut Slay immediately, they gain $3 million in cap space but gain $22.4 million in dead cap space.
Slay changed the culture at cornerback here in Philadelphia for a few years.
The post-June 1 release means we’re unlikely to see a Jalen Hurts extension until this summer.
Any team that is a cornerback away will be calling Slay.
Was there a market for a trade, and if so, why would any team give up compensation for a player looking to extend his deal?
Is Slay slowing down?
The Eagles’ defense most definitely won’t look the same.
The top quarterback coach in the game was left befuddled as well.
There are cornerback-needy teams around the NFL, such as the Jaguars, Texans, Raiders, 49ers, and Lions to name a few.
Devon Witherspoon or Christian Gonzalez would fit, but will the Eagles select a cornerback at No. 10 overall?
I’m not sure Slay was getting three years of guaranteed money from any team, let alone Philadelphia.
Slay is from Brunswick, Georgia, and would look good in Falcons colors.
