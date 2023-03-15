Open in App
Alexandria, VA
Daily Voice

Firefighter Injured Battling Blaze At Alexandria Townhouse (DEVELOPING)

By Zak Failla,

5 days ago

One firefighter was injured battling a midday blaze in the Old Town neighborhood in Alexandria on Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Crews from the Alexandria Fire Department were called at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 to the 200 block of South Fairfax Street, where there were reports of a fire inside an area townhouse.

Crews were able to have the fire knocked down and extinguished within an hour, though one firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials say that firefighters were staying at the scene temporarily and the blaze will be inspected by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The fire also caused street closures in the area while crews went to work on the flames.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

