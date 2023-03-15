Open in App
Wichita, KS
KSN News

$6,000 worth of cologne stolen from Wichita store

By Laura McMillan,

5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have arrested two people after a Wichita store reported $6,000 worth of cologne was stolen Tuesday evening. The Wichita Police Department said it is just one of several high-value thefts that have been happening at businesses near Kellogg and Rock Road.

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers were in east Wichita working on the theft cases when Ulta Beauty, 8141 E. Kellogg, contacted the Wichita Police Department about the $6,000 cologne theft that had just happened.

Police need help locating a 39-year-old Wichita woman

Police investigated and said a black 2021 Dodge Charger was involved. Officers with Patrol West learned where the vehicle was and got to it just as it stopped at a home in the 500 block of S. Eisenhower.

Police say a man and woman ran from the vehicle and into the home. Officers got a search warrant for the house.

Police say they allegedly found the cologne and several items from other high-end thefts, including clothes with anti-theft alarms attached.

WPD shared two pictures:

Police say two people stole $6,000 of cologne from Ulta Beauty in east Wichita. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)
    The WPD said the other high-value crimes they have been investigating have consisted of large amounts of items being stolen at one time, reaching a theft amount of more than $1,500.

    Police booked a 29-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman into jail on suspicion of felony theft. Detectives are still investigating and will hand the case to the district attorney’s office.

    KSN News will not name the suspect unless they are charged.

