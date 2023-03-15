Open in App
Bellingham, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bellingham City Council approves 120-day notice requirement for residential rent increases

By Theresa Robinson,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxDXd_0lK0SfBc00

The Bellingham City Council passed an ordinance on Monday that will require landlords to provide 120 days’ notice before making any rent increases on residential units.

The change in notice requirements was made in response to community concerns about housing affordability, especially in the city’s “extremely tight” rental market, according to a news release from the city of Bellingham.

“Rents have been going up, which is hard enough on folks, but we’ve heard the greatest problem is with unexpected price hikes in a relatively short period of time,” said Bellingham council president Michael Lilliquist. “Families need time to adjust and manage costs, and that’s what this ordinance enables.”

The ordinance does not prevent landlords from increasing rents, as state law prohibits cities from regulating rent levels. There is also no limit on the number of times landlords may increase rents for their tenants in the city.

Similar bills have previously been passed in other cities, including Seattle, Burien, Issaquah, Kenmore, Kirkland, and Redmond.

A bill that would have required landlords to provide at least six months’ notice ahead of rent increases greater than 5% failed to pass the state House of Representatives last week.

Lilliquist says the city is also looking at measures passed in other cities as it works to reduce cost barriers for the estimated 56% of Bellingham residents who are renters.

The ordinance is set to take effect on Mar. 28.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Coast Guard looking for owners of floating paddle boards in Mukilteo
Mukilteo, WA1 day ago
This is what’s happening at the Old Town Lighthouse Mission building
Bellingham, WA4 days ago
Hood Canal Bridge closures will be 'catastrophic' for businesses, commissioner says
Chimacum, WA7 days ago
Police: Burglar trio using trail systems to break into homes from Kent to Bellingham
Bellevue, WA4 days ago
16 Bellevue burglaries believed to be work of crew operating from Kent to Bellingham
Bellevue, WA4 days ago
Trains derail in Arizona, Washington state
Topock, AZ4 days ago
Man steals half-million dollars of crab pretending to be Safeway representative in the North Sound
Stanwood, WA7 days ago
Bellingham man charged with vehicular homicide missed court hearing, $30k bond forfeited, bench warrant issued
Bellingham, WA5 days ago
Man drifts into other lane causing two-car rollover collision with family in Marysville
Marysville, WA2 days ago
Everett Police looking to ID organized package theft suspects who stole right out of a delivery truck
Everett, WA4 days ago
Body found near Taylor Dock identified, ruled a homicide
Bellingham, WA6 days ago
Body that washed up in Bellingham on Sunday has been identified
Bellingham, WA6 days ago
Sunday night fire destroys Edgemoor residence
Bellingham, WA7 days ago
Ferndale Police investigating death of five-year-old girl
Ferndale, WA6 days ago
Bellingham woman faces 1st-degree attempted murder charge after stabbing incident
Bellingham, WA6 days ago
Detectives warn about card reader skimmers at self-checkout lanes and ATMs in western WA
Everett, WA8 days ago
Woman arrested for attempted murder after apparent stabbing in Chuckanut neighborhood
Bellingham, WA7 days ago
Officials confirm man shot in Everett officer-involved shooting was killed
Everett, WA7 days ago
Woman reported missing in Bellingham found safe
Bellingham, WA12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy